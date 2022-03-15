Shoe manufacturing firm donates to cadets of five SHSs

Shoe Fabriek officials making the donation

Shoe Fabriek, a shoe manufacturing company in the Akuapem North District of the Eastern Region has made a donation of five hundred pairs of boots to cadets of five schools in the region.

The move, according to the company is geared towards whipping up the interest of the students in joining the security services upon completion of their Senior High School education.



It is also part of the company’s activities towards this year’s Shoe the World day.



The donation exercise which took place on March 1 benefited the Okuapeman SHS, Mountain Sinai SHS, Mampong Presby SHS, Benkum SHS and Larteh PSTS



Shoe Fabriek is also donating 100 pairs of female secondary school sandals to the Akropong school of the blind.



Shoe Fabriek is a reputable shoe manufacturing company located in Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana with a mission of transforming the African shoe making industry.



The GH¢6.2 million shoe manufacturing company was established on 13th January 2013 and recently commissioned by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on 6th October, 2021 as part of the 1D1F Projects in the country.



Shoe Fabriek focuses on making high-quality shoes and apparel for men, women, and children



The factory, with its state-of-the-art technology and full-fledged infrastructure has a capacity of producing 800 pairs of different models a day including security boots, school shoes, and casual shoes.



The company's production serves local, African, and international markets.