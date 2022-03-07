Shooting over Tamale chieftaincy dispute leaves 5 seriously injured

Dakpema Naa Fuseini Bawa

Police say chief sustained wounds on the head and stomach

Substitute chief is badly wounded – Police



Police on a manhunt for 15 suspects



A rival chief in Tamale, Dakpema Naa Fuseini Bawa, and four other people have been shot during a chieftaincy dispute on Monday, March 7, 2022, in a suburb of the Tamale Metropolis.



The dispute happened after the talking drum was beaten in the palace of the attacked 'rival chief' who has been warned by the Ya Na to desist from doing so because he lacked the legal grounding so to do.



The sounding of the drum aggrieved the camp of the recognized chief, Gukpegu Naa Alhaji Alhassan Abdulai, which grievance is believed to have triggered the attack.



Speaking to the media, the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, said five people sustained gunshot wounds including the disputed chief, a substitute chief and three ladies who are currently undergoing medical treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

“I spoke to the chief and he indicated that the was shot at. I also saw injury to his stomach and the head. However, he is doing well. One lady sustained an injury to the thigh, one on the hand and the other on to the chest, and the substitute chief sustained many gunshot wounds and is been treated at a particular location which we are assessing,” he said.



TWI NEWS



The crime officer also disclosed that the police are on a manhunt for 15 people who allegedly attacked the palace in a Toyota Pickup.



“… we have also made some deployment of Policemen at the chief’s palace as well as some protection for those that are injured. This one is being investigated and we are pursuing this as a crime.



"We are not attributing it to anybody yet as investigations are still ongoing. These are the initial stages and we’d come out appropriately to give you the details,” he added.



In February 2021, 24 houses were burnt in a chieftaincy dispute between two rival chiefs in a suburb of the Tamale metropolis.

After the incident, five persons including the chief were declared wanted to assist the police to investigate disturbances in the Tamale suburb.



The Northern Region Police Command believed the chief, Fuseini Chemson and his subjects may have fuelled the violent attacks which saw many properties destroyed.



