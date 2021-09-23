Shortage of GH¢2 coin out of hatred for Nkrumah – Jantuah

Nana Yaa Jantuah Akyempim

General Secretary for the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah Akyempim, has fired salvos at the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) over what she describes as hatred for Ghana’s first President Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is credited with fighting for the Independence of Ghana and is seen as one of the best leaders Ghana has had since independence.



Kwame Nkrumah is credited with several projects the current generation is enjoying across the country.



For his exploits, he is featured on some of Ghana’s legal tender.

But the General Secretary for the former late former President’s political party CPP has noted that the two Ghana cedis coin is in short supply just because it has the photo of late former President.



To her, it is indicative of the hatred the current government has for the man who fought for Ghana’s independence.



“When was the last time you saw the gh2 coin. You tell me. There is a shortage of it because of Nkruma’s head which is on it,” Nana Jantuah stressed while speaking Accra-based Utv.