Shouldn’t Akufo-Addo just relieve Adwoa Safo of her portfolio? – Kweku Baako asks

L - R: Akufo-Addo, Adwoa Safo and Kweku Baako

Adwoa Safo yet to attend Parliament this year

Gender Minister remains in the US taking care of her sick son



Adwoa Safo says she remains committed to Parliament and the government



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has asked why absentee Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo retains her portfolio as a Minister despite her prolonged absence.



The veteran journalist stated in a Facebook comment that he believed that it would be better for Adwoa Safo to resign as a minister and focus on her ailing child.



Baako was interacting with IMANI Africa boss, Franklin Cudjoe when he made the submission of the MP resigning on her own volition or the President as the appointing authority relieving her of the post.

“I have no difficulty with the second leg of your reaction. Yes, I agree it would be better if " she just resigns as Minister and focus on her ailing child". Alternatively, shouldn't she be relieved of her portfolio by the President?” he wrote under a post by Franklin Cudjoe.



The IMANI boss’ main post was on Adwoa Safo’s recent reappearance in the media after a long absence.



The Dome-Kwabenya MP who doubles as Minister for Gender, Women and Social Protection told Joy News that she remained committed to the party and government as will be back to continue in her role as lawmaker and Minister.



Original post: Also my dear Hon. Adwoa Safo wasn't aware of her apparent invitation to Parliament's Privileges Committee. She spoke impeccable affected American accent today. She is powerful, herh.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako: Had she been formally invited? If yes, when was she asked to appear? Just asking?



Franklin Cudjoe: Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, great question- which is why I said "apparent invitation". She knows the rules. However, isn't it better she just resigns as Minister and focus on her ailing child?



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako: Franklin Cudjoe. I took note of the operative word "apparent"! And I anticipated your reaction. I am happy you see it as a "great question" though.



I have no difficulty with the second leg of your reaction. Yes, I agree it would be better if " she just resigns as Minister and focus on her ailing child". Alternatively, shouldn't she be relieved of her portfolio by the President?



Background

Adwoa Safo in her first interview this year said she will be back to Ghana in due course to continue her work as a lawmaker and Minister of State but not until she had sorted family issues relating to the health of her son.



She has been in the United States since late last year catering for the son, she stated on JoyNews channel on May 26.



According to her, she was only hearing of a Privileges Committee summons from a the journalist who was interviewing her.