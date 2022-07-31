Show a little respect and sympathy - Sulemana Braimah slams 'arrogant' Ursula Owusu

Executive Director for Media Foundation West Africa, Sulemana Briamah

Executive Director for Media Foundation West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has tasked the Minister of Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to show some respect to some Ghanaians with regards to the challenges in registration of the sim cards.

In a tweet shared on July 31, 2022, Sulemana Braimah said showing sympathy and respect to these people makes her powerful and not the other way round.



“Madam Minister, just a little respect & sympathy for that old man who travelled from Bolga to Accra, the one who came in a wheelchair from Akim Oda, & the 1000s who endured the needless queues to get their Ghana Card, won't make you powerless, it will rather make you powerful!” he said.



Questioning the importance of the deadline, Suleman Braimah lashed out at Ursula Owusu for making Ghanaians go through what he considers to be ‘inhumane experiences’ to have their cards registered.



“You let people go through inhumane experiences for a needless deadline. Then you arrogantly tell the people who gave you the power you are enjoying, that you are "reluctantly" extending the timeline.



“Do you think that power is a monarchical one that you will be keeping forever?” he questioned the minister.

Sulemana Braimah’s statement comes after Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced the extension of the sim card registration to September 30, 2022.



She disclosed that from the comfort of their homes, Ghanaians can now register their sims via an app which would be launched in the next few days. The process will however cost the Ghanaian GH¢5.00.



"Upon consultation, Government has decided to grant a final conditional extension. The programme will be extended to September 30 to end on the anniversary of its commencement, that will give us one full year of SIM re-registration," the minister stated.



"It will be reviewed at the end of this month [July] and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from certain services including voice and data. It will also be more expensive to use unregistered SIMs," she added.

