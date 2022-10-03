Show clarity in your presentations – AG to State Prosecutors

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Godfred Yeboah

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame has urged state prosecutors to be coherent and show clarity of presentation as they appear in court to prosecute cases.

The AG said in filing their written submissions especially, the precision of the arguments is key to achieving convictions.



“In filing your submissions, whether at the submission of no case stage or upon the completion of evidence, the lucidity of the argument and the clarity of the presentation are very key and non-negotiable.

Indeed, I will say that it is same with every aspect of the advocate’s duty. There must be clarity and order of presentation. If there is a combination of clarity and order in a presentation, lucidity of legal arguments constitutes 80% of the work done.



Godfred Yeboah Dame made this call at the 2022 National State Prosecutors’ training ahead of the 2022/23 new legal year which begins today, Monday, October 3, 2022.