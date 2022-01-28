Show integrity and accountability – COP Tiwaa to EOCO sectional heads

Executive Director of EOCO, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

COP Tiwaa charges EOCO sectional heads to exhibit professionalism

Help EOCO achieve its mandate, EOCO boss to staff



Ensure that your actions do not tarnish the image of EOCO, COP Tiwaa to EOCO sectional heads



Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has urged regional and unit heads of EOCO to exhibit professionalism and commitment in their various roles.



Speaking at the EOCO regional directors and heads of units conference, COP Tiwaa said the only way EOCO can achieve its mandate is for the heads of the various sections to show integrity, accountability, commitment and hard work in the various roles assigned to them.



“It is important to bring to your notice that we can only achieve high performance when we consistently show professionalism and commitment in our respective roles and responsibilities.

“Bear in mind that integrity, accountability, commitment and hard work are essential drivers to organisational transformation and high performance,” she told the regional and unit heads.



The EOCO boss asked the staff to ensure that all the activities they are engaged in, even in their private lives reflect the values of the EOCO because their actions have a direct impact on the organization.



“Where ever you are, remember that even in your private life whatever you do would have an impact on EOCO. How would it be to read in the newspapers that the head of the Ashanti region help to retrieve tax evasion of 10 million? Your name would be there EOCO would be there. You are the head and you are the face,” she said.



She reiterated that the leadership of the organisation does not want the actions of any of the regional and unit heads to tarnish the image of EOCO.



“We don’t want your name to be associated with EOCO when the outcome is negative. We want all of you to see yourself that even in your private life, there is a relationship between you and EOCO. So, we should endeavour to come out with positive things,” she added.