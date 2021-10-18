Show me anything NPP has done in the Volta region - Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama

• John Mahama says NDC has a track record of developmental projects in Volta Region

• Akufo-Addo accused of abandoning projects in Volta region



• Mahama dares NPP to show any project they have completed in the region



Former president John Dramani Mahama has described claims that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has done nothing in the Volta Region as pure “propaganda” by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, the NDC is the only party that has embarked on developmental projects in the region including the introduction of electricity, water and other basic amenities.



He dared the NPP to show at least one project they have established or completed in the region since they assumed office.

His comments come after the host of Global FM in the Volta Region said some people claim the NDC has not done much of developmental project in the region.



“…I don’t agree with that, it's propaganda. The NDC has pushed in the Volta Region. Everything in this region from electricity to water, to educational facilities, and health facilities have been done by the NDC government. Show me anything the NPP has done in the Volta region during their tenure. There is nothing they have done. I have a list here and this is just the four years when I was the president.



"I’m not talking about District Assembly projects or KVIP or schools under trees. I’m talking about major governmental projects. I am talking about more than 2000 communities in the Volta Region that were electrified under NDC’s administration. Electric for most of these communities were brought here by the NDC government from Rawlings to Mills then to me (Mahama)," Mahama said.



He added that the NPP administration has abandoned a lot of projects which was initiated by the NDC before they went into opposition.



“…When you come to the region since the NPP came into office all those projects have come to a standstill,” he said.

Former President John Mahama is in the Volta Region for his ‘Thank you Tour’.



The tour will allow him to meet with religious leaders and party folks to thank them for their “massive support” during the 2020 general elections.



