Show proof that I sold Ghana Gas employment slots - Ellembelle DCE to critics

Kwasi Bonzoh, the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle has rubbished claims that he cashed in on recruitment slots offered him at the Ghana Gas Company Limited.



In a press statement issued on Monday, May 23, 2022, Kwasi Bonzoh dismissed the allegations, urging Ghanaians to disregard the rumors as they are ‘vicious’, malicious and baseless’.



Kwasi Bonzoh in denying the allegations, made efforts to establish that since his ascension to the seat of DCE for Ellembelle in 2017, only once has his recommendation of persons for employment at Ghana Gas been accepted.



He explained that the acceptance of his request was reached after a meeting with him, Dr Ben Asante of Ghana Gas, Freddy Blay, the chairman of the New Patriotic Party and other key members of the party in Accra.

“My attention has been drawn to some vicious allegations being circulated on various social media and New Patriotic Party (NPP) internal election campaign platforms to the effect that as the District Chief Executive (DCE), for Ellembelle I have been given slots for protocol employment at the Ghana National Gas Company Limited on behalf of the people of Ellembelle which I have ‘sold’ for my personal benefit.



“In the last couple of weeks these blatant lies have become widespread with some aspirants in the upcoming Ellembelle NPP constituency elections using it as their main campaign message, though I am not competing in the internal elections myself. It has become obvious to me that this is a well-orchestrated attempt by the people spreading these false allegations to create public disaffection for me in the eyes of the good people of Ellembelle in particular and the world at large.



“Against this background I will like to state unequivocally that since I assumed office as Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE), the only person who has been employed at Ghana Gas on my recommendation is Mr. Stephen Donkor, Senior Manager, Community Relations of the company. This recommendation was the outcome of a meeting held at the Law Offices of Hon. Freddie Blay, then Acting NPP National Chairman at Pyramid House, Accra on Thursday February 14th, 2017. In attendance at the said meeting was Hon. Freddie Blay, Hon. Rashid Bawa, Dr. Ben Asante (then newly appointed Acting CEO of Ghana Gas), Mr. Jermaine Nkrumah (NPP Diaspora) and my good self Kwasi Bonzoh,” he said.



Kwasi Bonzoh also disclosed efforts he has been making to get indigenes of Ellembelle to be recruited by Ghana gas.



He detailed that his efforts have yielded no significant result and accused some elements within the Ellembelle branch of the NPP and Ghana gas for being the brains behind the rejection of his recommendations.



He disclosed he has, within the period recommended the employment of over fifteen indigenes of the Ellembelle district for employment but they were rejected despite having the required certificates and experience for the respective roles they were recommended for.

“I wish to state categorically, that with the exception of Mr. Stephen Donkor, not a single person has been employed in Ghana Gas on my recommendation since I became a DCE in July 2017. This is notwithstanding the fact that I have recommended not less than fifteen (15) people with various qualifications for employment in the Company Limited over the last 4 years. Out of the over fifteen (15) natives of Ellembelle whose CV’s and certificates I have personally submitted to the CEO of Ghana Gas in his Accra office on numerous occasions not even a single one has been invited for job interview much more to be considered for employment.



“This is a matter I have raised on several official platforms as well as with the CEO Dr. Ben Asante himself. Ironically, those mischievously accusing me of having ‘sold’ the so-called protocol employment slots at Ghana Gas are the very people who have over the years surreptitiously conspired to deny people recommended by me any opportunity of getting employed by the company,” parts of the statement capture.



He challenged management of Ghana Gas to issue a release on the allegations by revealing the number and identity of persons who have been employed upon his request.



"I am by this release therefore requesting the Management of Ghana National Gas Company Limited to clear the air on this issue by furnishing the general public with the name(s) of any individual(s) who have been recruited into Ghana National Gas Company Ltd on my recommendation since I became Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE) in 2017."