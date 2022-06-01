Show up or lose your seats – Privileges Committee warns absentee MPs

MPs Sarah Adwoa Sarfo and Kennedy Agyapong

The Leadership of the Privileges Committee of Parliament has warned three absentee Members of Parliament (MPs) that failure to honor their invitation will cost them their seats.

The committee has been struggling to hold a hearing after it was forced to abort its first-day engagement with Ayawaso Central MP and Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.



Dome Kwabenya MP, Sara Adwoa Safo, who was billed to appear before the committee told the media she was unaware of any invitation by the committee.



Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong who sought permission for the medical review in the United States has asked for an extension even though per the timetable he was to appear before the committee today, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



Speaking to Starr News Parliamentary Correspondent, Ibrahim Alhassan, the Ranking Member for the Committee on Privileges, Kweku Rickett Hagan disclosed circumstances have compelled the committee to ask for one extra week from the Speaker as the two weeks deadline expires this week.

“The Constitution is clear that if you absent yourself without approval you lose your seat, it is very clear. So any honorable member who has nothing to say will have to resign and vacate the seat, that’s all.



“But they have the opportunity under the same Constitution to defend themselves before the Committee which means that they believe that they have a legitimate reason why they are not here. if you don’t show up and you don’t give any good reason why you didn’t show up that itself is contempt and you have decided to resign,” he explained.



The Cape Coast South MP stated that the claim by Adwoa Safo about being unaware of her invitation is an embarrassment to the committee.



He, however, assured us that steps are being taken to reach the Dome Kwabenya MP who is outside the jurisdiction including a hearing via video conferencing.