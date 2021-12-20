Show us evidence of your thought through policy – Akufo-Addo dares Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has dared former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress to show Ghanaians evidence of any thought-through policy while in opposition.

The President while addressing NPP supporters at the ongoing National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, President said he is aware that Ghanaians are currently going through hardships but he is working to fix things.



“We have spent more money in improving the circumstances of our people than any government in the 4th republic. So when u leave here be proud that you have produced a government that has been most diligent in improving the lives of the people than any other government in the history of this country.



“All the things that we have done in government are things we thought about while in opposition, what is the one policy that the NDC and their leader John Mahama have thought about in five years that they have been in opposition. There is not one policy, the answer is zero,” the President said.



Bawumia



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has told supporters of the New Patriotic Party in Kumasi at the ongoing National Delegates Conference that ‘breaking the 8’ will be difficult but a possibility if they work together.

The Vice President said the NPP has an enviable track record of performance as compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress.



“Breaking the 8 will not be easy, it has not been done before in our history but if we stand together it is possible and it will be done,” he said thunderous applause from party supporters.



Also, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Bosiako known popularly as Chairman Wontumi says Ghana is currently better than the United States of America and the United Kingdom because of the governance of President Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the progress Ghana has seen since the NPP won power in 2016 has been unprecedented.



“Ghana is now better than the United States, Ghana is better than the UK because of the development Akufo-Addo is bringing to Ghanaians, everyone can see it,” he said at the party’s ongoing National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.