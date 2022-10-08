Show us part 2 of your 'galamsey fraud' documentary – Charles Bissue dares Anas

Charles Bissue (left), Anas Aremeyaw Anas (left)

The former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, under President Akufo-Addo, Charles Bissue, has dared renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, to publish the second part of his exposé on illegal small-scale mining ‘galamsey’.

Charles Bissue’s call comes after Anas Aremeyaw Anas insisted that his 2019 documentary dubbed “galamsey fraud part 1” was nothing but the true representation of what transpired.



In a statement dated October 7, the owner of Tiger Eye PI said the documentary which implicated former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, was carried out on “truth, facts and audio-evidence”.



“Tiger Eye’s position, conduct and approach to all investigations are based on truth, facts and audio-visual evidence. Tiger Eye affirms and maintains its investigations and conclusion on the Galamsey Fraud documentary about Mr. Charles Bissue and other staff at the dissolved IMCIM. Any claims or allegations to the contrary are false and without merit.



“Mr. Charles Bissue engaged in bribery and corruption and Tiger Eye uncovered this in the form of audio-visual evidence when undercover journalists posed as owners of an abandoned mining company,” part of the statement read.



Reacting to this, Charles Bissue, in a statement issued on October 7, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, questioned why the investigative journalist had not released part two of his exposé.

He intimated that Anas had not released the second part of his 'galamsey' fraud document because he has been paid.



Bissue added that Anas’ recent statement was only because he (Bissue) implicated the Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, as being involved in galamsey activities.



“I dare Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and his entire Tiger Eye P.I. to publish the Part 2 of that documentary. Why has he shelved that part? Or he’s been paid off to conceal that? Mr. Aremeyaw Anas is a wimp, and cannot be trusted.



“Until I mentioned the name of the IMCIM Chairman, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in my recent release, Anas Aremeyaw Anas had remained mute over the defense I put against his claims. Why so? I'm sure he's alarmed and fears for what will ensue later on,” parts of the statement by Charles Bissue read.



"It is no doubt that Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been cowed into silence by his own nemesis, and the persistence at which I expose the untruth about his work. Ghanaians are very discerning and have come to realize the spin he puts on his recordings to defame people. They will put to strict scrutiny every piece of publication he does going forward," he added.

Read his Charles Bissue’s full statement below:







