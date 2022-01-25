Show us respect if you want consensus building in Parliament – Minority MP advises Majority

Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Busila South Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Clement Apaak, says until the ruling party shows courtesy to the NDC, there will be no common consent in Parliament.

Parliament has been at blows over the passage of the e-levy into a law. The Minority has vehemently opposed the 1.75% being introduced as the levy whilst the Majority group is insistent on its approval.



The two factions have not reached any agreement so far with none of them meeting the other halfway.



Addressing the standstill in Parliament prior to the Christmas break, the MP indicated, “We had no engagements over the break. In fact, there has never been any engagement between the NPP and NDC in Parliament on the e-levy. For now, no one should mention engagement between the two sides and the issue of consensus shouldn’t be part of the conversation. Until the NPP side learns to respect us and the rules of engagement and procedures, there can never be consensus on any matter.”



According to him, anyone thinking the dynamics left behind in Parliament in 2021 will change “is delusional. I tell you on authority there has been no engagement on the e-levy with our leaders in Parliament at any level. It looks like some people have failed to recognize the numbers in Parliament have changed because of their mismanagement, deceit and lies.”

Clement Apaak shared his views in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, said following the conclusion of extensive consultations on the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy, the government is set to resubmit the Bill before Parliament.



Ken Ofori-Atta said the government expects legislators to approve the document when it is put before Parliament later this month.