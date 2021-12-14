Show with evidence number of boreholes NDC drilled – NPP to Minority caucus

Sulley Sambian, North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

NPP yet to construct a borehole in Bawumia’s region after five years in power, says minority

Minority in parliament demand answers on water infrastructure development



NPP refutes claims by minority over boreholes construction



The North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Sulley Sambian, has thrown a challenge to the Northern Minority caucus in parliament to come out with evidence to tell Ghanaians the number of boreholes they have drilled in the North East Region under their administration.



According to him, the NPP has done better than the NDC in line with water infrastructure development in the region as 95 per cent of the issue has been resolved by this government.



Sulley Sumbian's calls come after the Minority in parliament accused Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of failing to drill even a single borehole in his home region in the past five years in government



In a rejoinder, Sulley Sambian debunked the position of the Minority and stated that the NPP has drilled about 343 boreholes in the North East region.



He went ahead to state the locations of the boreholes.



He has, however, thrown a challenge to the NDC to tell Ghanaians how many boreholes they drilled in the North East Region during their 8 years in office.



For a whole caucus of the minority NDC from the five regions of the North to have peddled such outright lies, one can only conclude that they were either careless or they had no regard for the truth.

"The NDC can claim the current government hasn’t performed well as far as the provision of water is concerned in some parts of the country, but certainly not in the North East Region. In fact, the provision of water was the main reason the NPP won the Yunyoo seat. Water problems in about 95% of communities have been addressed and the joy of the people was reflected in the way they voted in the 2020 general elections in the Yunyoo constituency."



Re – NPP YET TO CONSTRUCT A BOREHOLE IN BAWUMIA'S REGION AFTER FIVE YEARS IN OFFICE



The New Patriotic Party in the North East Region has read with utter shock a pretext of a press conference organized by the northern caucus of the minority NDC in parliament which press conference was addressed by the member of parliament for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency of the Savannah Region, Hon. Andrew Dari Chiwitey. In the said press conference, the Hon. Andrew Dari Chiwitey accused the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of reneging on their promise to solve water problems in Ghana. He catalogued the number of boreholes that have been drilled in each of the five regions of the north, categorically stating that, not even a single borehole has been drilled in the North East Region, the home region of the vice president, since the NPP assumed power five years ago.



The NPP in the North East region is particularly wondering who in the North East region misled Hon. Andrew Dari Chiwitey into stating such an outright lie.



It must be underscored that the enclave of the present North East Region has never, in its history, witnessed any massive intervention in the provision of potable water like it has witnessed within the past five years. I wish to state categorically that the Hon. Andrew Dari Chiwitey, and by extension, the NDC minority caucus from the north, quite dishonourably told an outright lie.



I invite readers to come with me as I take you through the work of the current government as far as the provision of potable water in the six districts of the North East Region is concerned.



THE PROVISION OF POTABLE WATER BY THE NANA ADDO/BAWUMIA GOVERNMENT IN THE NORTH EAST REGION



1. Walewale town water project in West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly

2. Construction of 51 Number hand pump borehole in West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly



3. Nalerigu town water project in the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly



4. Gambaga town water project in East Mamprusi Municipal



5. Construction of 6 Number hand pump borehole in East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly at Baduri, Nagboo,Daazio, Zigum, Nanyeri and Kolinvai



6. Construction of 20 Number Mechanized boreholes in East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly (Some completed while others are ongoing)



7. Construction of 2 Number offices for CWSA in East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly at Nalerigu and Gambaga(completed)



8. 162 Number hand pump boreholes drilled in Yunyoo/Nasuan District (completed)



9. 4 Number mechanized borehole in Yunyoo/Nansuan District at Jimbale, Temaa, Nabaal and Tuna 1 (ongoing)



10. Construction of 4 Number Solar powered Mechanized boreholes in Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District at Jiilik 1, Nasiaboak, Guangbiang and Bimbagu (Completed)

11. 5 Number Mechanized boreholes in Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District at Najong 1, Tojing, Konmung-Gberuk, Kunpak Tambiin and Nakpanduri-Daloor (completed)



12. 6 Number hand pump boreholes drilled for communities in Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District at Kpentaung, Tatara, Gbankoni, Jagouk, Jabdawuur and Kinkaung (completed)



13. 45 Number hand pump boreholes drilled for schools in the Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District (completed)



14. 4 Number mechanized boreholes in Chereponi District at Wonjuga, Tiekasu, Jilma and Kajiteili (completed)



15. 10 Hand pump boreholes under IPEP Projects five completed and located at Cherikpiri, Cherimanga, Jato Bosu, Jawari and Labshega in the Chereponi District. The other five which are awaiting the installation of hand pumps are located at, Chereponi West, Komba, Nyangbandi, Chabili and Tegenga in the Chereponi District.



16. Chereponi Town water project under the CWSA Chereponi District



17. 4 Number 10-seater KVIP with mechanized boreholes for health facilities in Mamprugu/Moaduri District at Yagaba, Loagri, Kunkwa and Yizeisi



18. 14 Number hand pump boreholes drilled for schools in the Mamprugu/Moaduri District



19. 8 Number mechanized boreholes in Mamprugu/Moaduri District at Nayur, Sagbesi, Gbima, Bugyinga, Tantala, Yizeisi and Kunkwa

From the above, the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has drilled three hundred and forty-three (343) boreholes (both mechanized and hand pump) for various communities and institutions in the North East Region and four town water projects.



For a whole caucus of the minority NDC from the five regions of the North to have peddled such outright lies, one can only conclude that they were either careless or they had no regard for the truth.



The NDC can claim the current government hasn’t performed well as far as the provision of water is concerned in some parts of the country, but certainly not in the North East Region. In fact, the provision of water was the main reason the NPP won the Yunyoo seat. Water problems in about 95% of communities have been addressed and the joy of the people was reflected in the way they voted in the 2020 general elections in the Yunyoo constituency.



In conclusion, I wish to admonish the NDC minority caucus from the north to restrategize and target the vice president H.E Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with a different campaign message in the North East Region. This short at him, pathetically lame as it is, will not fly.



Sulley Sambian



North East Regional Secretary