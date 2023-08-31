Showdown comment: NPP would have hailed Ken Agyapong if he dared NDC – Brother mounts defense

Ralph Agyapong, lawyer and brother of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, has questioned the basis for criticizing his brother’s recent outbursts by party insiders.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on August 30, 2023, Ralph pointed out that if the roles were reversed, and it was the NPP facing intimidation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kennedy Agyapong's response would have been applauded by his party.



He emphasized that personal interests seem to have taken precedence over the party's interests and even the national interest.



"Do you know the problem that I personally have with political parties, especially the NPP, it is that hypocrisy has become a part of people's lives because people's interests have superseded the party's interests and to an extent the national interest?



“If it had been an NPP-NDC election, and the NPP was being bullied, and Hon Kennedy Agyapong was called and spoke, the entire NPP would have applauded, saying that he is a man, and if it hadn't been for him, they would have been cheated.



He then questioned whether the NPP would be condemning Kennedy Agyapong in the same manner if the situation involved their own interests.

“...it is not good for Ken's agent, who was intimidated in the North East Region. I'm referring to surrogates who are involved in the elections in some capacity and are attempting to defend their interests.



“So, they are in power and using their position to frighten people. I have a question for the NPP; if the election was between the NPP and the NDC, and the NPP was treated in this manner for Ken to speak, shouldn't we be hailing him by now? All NPP supporters would have applauded him by now, but because this has to do with your interests."



Kennedy Agyapong openly criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia threatening to give them 'a showdown.'.







