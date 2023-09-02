Showdown threats: Kennedy Agyapong should have been arrested – Former NPP executive

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Former Suame Youth Organizer and Ashanti Regional Communication Member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Richard Agyemang has expressed disappointment in the state security apparatus for failing to arrest Kennedy Agyapong over his ‘showdown’ directed at the President and the Vice

He maintains he is in shock at the indifferent attitude of the National Security when videos of the Assin Central MP and one of the aspirants in the NPP super delegates conference went viral with threats of a showdown with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when they were not involved in the issues he was complaining about.



He made his displeasure known on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM.



“Let’s be frank with ourselves, nobody can threaten the first and second gentlemen of the land and will go free like that. It does not happen anywhere. I expected the National Security apparatus to act, this is not normal. The President and the Vice have gone beyond the interest of just one party, he is for the nation and nobody can just threaten them like that”



“What Kennedy did was not acceptable and I am hoping the party’s NEC will bring his actions to book”, he anticipated

The former NPP executive noted that the president’s name and integrity should not have been brought into Kennedy Agyapong’s conversation at all.



“What did the President and the Vice do to warrant such utterances by Ken, directed at them? Come on, was the president even in the contest at all for all this needless attention”



“I am really disappointed in the National Security, Ken should not be a free man, he should be answering some questions now and we should put internal politics aside. This was not appropriate” Agyeman stressed.