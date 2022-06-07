Shukura Clash: Two discharged from hospital

The victims sustained gun wounds over the weekend

Source: GNA

Two persons who sustained gunshot wounds in a military shootout incident at Shukura in Accra have been discharged from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The victims were among four persons shot over the weekend when some men in military uniform clashed with the youth of Shukura over private property.



According to an eyewitness, the uniformed men opened fire when some youth within the Zabarma line-Shukura community asked the men to properly identify themselves and challenged their authority to demolish a structure under construction on a piece of land the uniformed men were claiming.



A soldier, Sergeant Isaac Abbey and two other persons, Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko are in police custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting incident on the disputed land.



The police said two of the arrested persons, suspects Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko who posed as soldiers also sustained some injuries and were sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.



“In their statements to the Police, the two claimed to be military personnel but the claim has not been established by our investigations,” it said.



The local people who got injured are: Ali Ashillely, Akim Zibo, Salam Musah and Faisal Khalid Azumah.

Mr. Azumah, who had two bullets removed from his leg and discharged from the Hospital said the land had been a subject of litigation at the law court over the years and claimed a judgement was given recently, which paved the way for his brother to acquire the land for development.



“...I rushed to the building, and I saw four people. Two in military uniform and the other two without uniform. Then I realised that I know them because the last two to three weeks they were there trying to beat the workers,” he said.



Mr. Azumah said the men in uniform claimed to be working on the orders of the court, so he demanded to see the court order, but they allegedly failed to produce it.



He said he decided to make a video recording of the incident and got attacked by one of the men from behind.



“It was after that, that the areas boys came to support me, and we started fighting and the excavator driver started running,” he said.