Shun political saboteurs - Omanhene of Goaso tells Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

Nana Kwasi Bosomprah I, the Paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to shun political saboteurs and concentrate on achieving his vision for the nation.

He said many Ghanaians were aware of the achievements of the government so far, and asked the President to shun nation wreckers whose intentions were to make his government unpopular.



Nana Bosomprah expressed concern about what he described as unnecessary interference of some executives and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as some traditional authorities and allowed the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to work for the development of the country.



The Paramount Chief made the call when President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at Goaso, as part of his two-day working visit to the Ahafo Region.



Nana Bosomprah I condemned politics of insults and personality attacks, and, however, called on the President to continue to remain patient with Ghanaians and concentrate and build a better society for all.



He said the chiefs and people of Ahafo were solidly behind his government towards national reconstruction processes.

The Paramount Chief observed that President Akufo-Addo's government had set precedent in the road sector in the country, saying the on-going construction of the Sankore-Assumura road in the region alone remained a huge achievement of the government.



That notwithstanding, Nana Bosomprah I appealed to the president to facilitate completion of the several on-going road projects in the area being constructed under his government to open up the Ahafo region.



President Akufo-Addo said he was grateful to the chief for his advice and motivation and gave the assurance that his government would promote the development of the region.



The President said he intended to launch the "agenda 111" on Tuesday, August 17, to begin the construction of 101 District hospitals and seven regional Hospitals across the country and assured Ahafo would also have its share of the projects.



President Akufo-Addo later inspected the progress of work on the on-going construction of the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council offices.