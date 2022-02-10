Shut down universities until UTAG issues are resolved—EduWatch

Main entrance of KNUST

Source: GNA

The African Education Watch (EduWatch), an Education Think Tank, has advised that universities should be closed until the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) issues with the government are resolved.

According to EduWatch, the industrial action, which began on January 10, 2022, has disrupted academic activities for about 22 working days.



It said, “five weeks of industrial action is yet to achieve any significant progress in negotiating a settlement to the issue.”



A statement to the Ghana News Agency signed by Mr. Kofi Asare Executive Director of Eduwatch stated that many of the students on campus were new students, who were yet to be matriculated and had no academic directions and supervision since the lecturers and counselors were on strike.

It said the persistent stay of students on the campuses without any academic activities had affected the students and their families socially and economically.



EduWatch, therefore, called on all Vice-Chancellors to close the universities until the strike is over.