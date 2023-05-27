Shut your mouths! stop declaring support for a presidential hopeful - Kwesi Pratt cautions NPP MPs, executives

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt has condemned the public declaration of support for a Presidential aspirant by leaders of the political party he belongs to.

As the governing New Patriotic Party gears up for its Presidential primaries, some Regional executives and leading members of the party have publicly chosen their favorites to win the elections.



With some rooting for the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, others are campaigning for the former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, who are among the candidates vying for the flagbearer position of the NPP.



Mr. Pratt, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', argued that it is not good for the leaders to declare their support for a candidate.



To him, it doesn't augur well for the party as the leaders, in his view, are supposed to abstain from making their intentions known about a candidate.

He wondered why this culture of executives, Ministers and others vouching for a particular candidate hasn't been addressed by the party to stop them from continuing this habit.



He asked the leaders who are into such habit to keep their mouths shut when it comes to their choice of a Presidential candidate.



"If you are a leader and you know you play a key role in this election process, shut your mouth!"