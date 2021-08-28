Siamese twins separated at Korle-Bu in 1999 reunite with lead surgeon after 22 years

Ghana in 1999 performed a breakthrough surgery on Siamese twins at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The twins were joined from the lower portion of their chest and abdomen and shared a common liver as well as other vital organs. The Lead Surgeon for the four and half-hour’ surgery now 82-year-old Dr.



Winfred Mensah Hodasi, explained that separating Siamese twins is a risky venture as it can present some other abnormalities.



Ahead of another surgery of separating conjoined twins at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, GBC’s Breakfast show "GTV Breakfast’’ has celebrated the lead surgeon Dr. Hodasi for his exploits in the 1999 successful surgery. Dr. Hodasi said in such surgeries observation is critical.



"I was able to put my team together for the work. At the time we were doing these cases, facilities were not the same as today so there was little we could do to see whether they would survive.



"Now, the most important thing is to observe the children and then look at how they were behaving and do a few X-rays to make sure that the vital portions of the body could be separated.



"Now, we should always remember that in such a case, observation is the most important thing and there is no need in rushing to operate on these children, because you don’t know what you are going to meet as you go ahead.

"I am very happy that I have met them because that is what a doctor should do. They are supposed to help and save lives. All I am happy about is that they are alive."



It was an emotional moment when the twins Lydia and Linda Awui met Dr. Hodasi for the first time on live television. The twins were grateful to Dr. Hodasi and his team for saving their lives.



"We had the chance to meet him after we were grown up, but we always prayed for him. I always thank God for bringing him into our lives when we were born. He is really a great man.



"I really want to thank him. God richly bless him so much for us. I really appreciate my doctor. May God Almighty bless him and grant him long life to give us the opportunity to appreciate him big," the separated Siamese twins intimated.



Parents of the twins Eunice and Benjamin Awui also expressed appreciation to Dr. Hodasi and his team.



