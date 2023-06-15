Significant amount of work being done to expand Ghana’s road network – Road Ministry

File photo: MRH said significant amount of work being done to expand Ghana’s road network

The Ministry of Roads and Highway (MRH) has said a significant amount of work is currently underway to expand the road networks in the country and maintain the existing ones that are in bad states.

This was contained in a report by 3News.com.



The Ministry said it has taken notice of the campaigns by a section of the media and public outrage on the bad nature of roads in the country.



According to a statement it released, a significant amount of work is ongoing to address all these challenges.



“The rainy season always causes some deterioration to some old roads which are then quickly attended to through the Ministry’s emergency maintenance programme,” the ministry is quoted to have said in a statement.



It goes on to assure the public the ministry is working tirelessly to address all the road challenges throughout the country.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the public that measures are being put in place to address critical sections of roads which have gone bad throughout the country upon the onset of rains. For instance, in Accra, maintenance works are currently ongoing at the following locations – Teshie Tsui Bleoo Road and Fertilizer Road,” it noted.



The Ministry remains committed to providing a well-maintained road in the country.



“The Ministry wishes to reiterate its commitment to providing a well-maintained road infrastructure responsive to the needs of Ghanaians,” the statement stressed.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:











NW/DA