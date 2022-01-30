Siisi Baidoo releases new single ‘The Promise’

Single cover

Siisi Baidoo, the budding Ghanaian Gospel Artist & worshipper, releases a brand new single “The Promise”, a project recorded at his flagship annual worship concert “Splendor” in October 2021.

This as always is done with his amazing ministry family, Crafted Nation and features Philip Adzale; a passionate and fast-rising gospel artist.



This song of hope is for everyone who has been downtrodden, despaired, or desponded on their journey of life. God has promised to be exactly what you need Him to be to you in those trying times.



As Christians, these promises are a beacon of Hope when nothing and no one seems to be a solution.

Siisi Baidoo reckons this fact and sends out a prayer for you through this song. Jeremiah 1:12 says “I am watching to see that my word is fulfilled”.



"The Onyame Tumfo” hitmaker and his team, Crafted Nation, continue to express their profound gratitude to all loved ones for your support towards previous releases, and urge all to help reach the world with “The Promise” which is currently available for download on all music platforms.