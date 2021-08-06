Silence isn’t always golden – Bridget Otoo hints of spilling the beans on Metro TV saga

Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo, the journalist at the centre of the controversy at Metro TV has given the indication of breaking her silence on issues surrounding her engagement by the station.



Since Tuesday, August 3, Bridget Otoo has become the topic of social media interactions as netizens attempt to uncover the truth behind her inability to read the station's 7pm news as advertised.



Amid the rumors of political interference, fellow journalist Manasseh AzureAwuni offered an account which seems to have cleared all the mystery around Bridget Otoo's no-show.

“My sources have told me what happened when Metro TV announced that Bridget Otoo, who is outspoken on social media on issues of governance. This is what my sources within the organisation say:



“Bridget Otoo was supposed to read the news yesterday (August 3). But as she was making up, there was enormous pressure to stop her from going on air.



“The MD said he would not stop her, so a powerful man in the business stormed the station with a motorcade. Some "powers from above" were not happy that the outspoken lady was being asked to read the news. Bridget was stopped from going on air,” excerpts of his post read.



The station itself has not helped matters with two contradictory statements issued in the last twenty-four hours.



The first one which sought to rubbish claims of political underpinnings in the matter was denied by Randy Abbey, the host of Good Morning Ghana.

Randy said “There is very unnecessary controversy out there and it has to do with this issue with respect to Bridget Otoo. I’m not going to deal with issues. What I want to deal with is that a statement was put out on the official handles of Metro TV which said that management of the station has absolved government of any blame or issues of interference with respect to the matter. If you go to the site now, you’d see that the statement is not there. It is not there because it was not authorized by management, board or news edition. Internal disciplinary processes have been ignited to deal with that particular issue,” he said.



Paul Adom-Otchere on the August 5 edition of his Good Evening Ghana show, took matters to another level with verbal abuse of Manasseh Azure Awuni.



Unable to stomach these contradictions any longer, Bridget has in a tweet given an indication that she could address the issue in the coming hours or days.



Her tweet reads “silence isn’t always golden. …. in my own time. I’ve got the voice, I know my power, I’ve always known it….”