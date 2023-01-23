Silence on ‘bad governance’ resulting in bitter lessons – Asiedu Nketia tells Ghanaians

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has called on Ghanaians not to sit aloof on the bad governance by this current administration.

His comment comes on the back of damning revelations from the 2022 Auditor General’s Report on COVID-19.



According to the A-G, a total of ¢21,844,189,185.24 was mobilised for the fight against the pandemic.



However, out of this amount, only ¢11,750,683,059.11 was spent on curbing the spread of the virus.



Commenting on the development, the National Chairman of the NDC indicated that Ghanaians will learn a more bitter lesson if they do not voice out on Akufo-Addo’s bad regime.

“The hardships and corruption emanating from the disastrous economic, social, political and developmental policy choices of the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia NPP administration provides useful lessons and insights that must improve our governance systems and practices for the benefit of the future generation.



“Particularly these bitter lessons make a solid case for active citizen awareness and participation in the choice and/or implementation of policies,” Mr. Nketiah stated in a Facebook post on January 23, 2023.



He continued: “If citizens opt to sit on the sidelines, or pursue narrow political agendas, they ultimately bear the consequences of bad governance, as is currently with the dubious debt exchange programme and as revealed by the audit report on the COVID-19 expenditures of the government.



“Citizens must be interested, vocal, and insistent on how they prefer to be governed. It’s their country and their future that is more at stake with every government action.”