Silver jubilee of Gbidukorza relaunched in Hohoe

Source: GNA

The 25th-anniversary celebration of the annual Gbidukorza has been relaunched in Hohoe.

The festival, celebrated by the people of Gbi-Dzigbe (Hohoe) and Gbi-Nyigbe (Peki), is celebrated on a rotational basis and commemorates their reunification after 300 years of separation during migration from Notsie.



The festival, launched in March 2020, was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Wegbe, said this year's celebration will mark 27 years of the Gbidukor reunification.



He said the festival was unique because it was the only festival in Ghana that witnessed the physical movement of citizens of nine towns to become guests of their twin towns in another geographical location for four days each year.



Togbe Keh the festival had encouraged private sector investment in tourism infrastructure through the increasing number of guest accommodations, improved transportation, and better communication networks.



He said through the Gbidukor unity, they continued to experience peace as they relied on each other to solve differences.

Togbe Keh said the relaunch would create the needed awareness for the celebration, and officially commence implementation of program activities and outdoor anniversary paraphernalia and other memorabilia.



He appealed to the government to fast-track the completion of the Eastern Corridor Road.



Togbe Keh said the traditional authorities promised to support business partners since the festival would open opportunities for business growth.



He called on citizens at home and abroad to contribute their quota and also actively participate in all activities.



Mr. Kingsley Freelove Amu, Co-Chairman of the Gbidukor National Steering Committee, said the major motive of the celebration was to unite more than it was in the past for development.



He said the celebration created platforms for all the nine towns and each of the two traditional areas to put in measures to support each other.

Mr. Amu called for financial support and planning ideas for a successful celebration.



Mr. Christian Adusu-Donkor, Director of Gbidukor Events noted that some activities for the celebration included a 25th-anniversary lecture, inter-town football gala, cycling competition, and midweek excursions.



Others include inter-school quiz competition, Hohoe township photo walk, unity concert and awards dinner, anniversary trade and tourism fair, cooking competition and food bazaar.



The celebration will this year be held from December 2-5 on the theme: “Consolidating our unity for sustainable Development.”