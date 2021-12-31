Simulation exercise causes stir at Achimota Mall

Staff and shoppers were evacuated from the facility

A simulation exercise by the fire service at the Achimota Mall has caused a stir among shoppers.

Starr News sources say shoppers and revelers panicked as a result of the exercise which was to test the readiness of emergency responders.



An earlier version of this report had claimed there was a fire outbreak at the mall. Further checks confirmed it was planned exercise.

Both Staff and shoppers were evacuated from the facility for the exercise.



