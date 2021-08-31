Single mom of six receives ¢4,000 through SVTV Africa

Single mom of six, Gifty Dzodze has received an amount of GH¢4000 from contributors and supporters of SVTV Africa Foundation.

A few weeks ago, Madam Gifty spoke to DJ Nyaami revealing that her husband divorced her after she got pregnant with their last born, accusing her of cheating on him.



She cried out for help for her son who is dealing with a kidney problem. Her prayers were answered as SVTV Africa Foundation visited her once again.



“I have received about 4000 cedis from different people after my interview. Some have also promised to help me with my son with a kidney problem. I am very grateful to everyone and SVTV Africa for the chance. God bless you,” she said.

According to Madam Gifty, the money received would go into a small business since she is currently out of job.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



