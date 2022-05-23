Sir John claim of gifting portions of Achimota forest to relatives under investigation – Lands Ministry

Late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

The Lands Ministry says it is investigating claims that former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John, gifted part of the Achimota Forest lands to his relatives.

“The Ministry takes a serious view of the allegations and has requested for all documents relating to the lands in question as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims,” it said in a statement.



A photograph of a portion of Mr. Afriyie’s Will went viral on May 22.



It revealed that three different lands said to be situated within the Achimota Forest have been distributed to some of the late CEO’s family members.



This sparked public criticism with some people alleging that the reason for the government declassifying part of the Forest as a reserve was to make such allocations legal.



But the Lands Ministry has refuted such claims, saying “the issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor.”



“It is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him to take appropriate actions, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims.”

The Ministry assures the general public and the good people of Ghana that it will ensure that the national interest is protected, especially in matters pertaining to the Achimota Forest,” the statement added.



Declassification of Achimota Forest Reserve



An eight-paged Executive Instrument (E.I.) was widely circulated on social media, which purported to mean that the classification of the Achimota Forest Reserve had been lifted to pave the way for a possible redevelopment for other purposes.



The Instrument gazetted on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, stipulated that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve, pursuant to Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157).



The cessation, per that document, was to be effective on May 1, 2022.



However, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has said the government is not selling the land.