Sir John doesn’t deserve to be buried in Ghana, exhume his body - Blakk Rasta

A reggae musician and broadcaster, Abubakar Ahmed, aka Blakk Rasta, has said that the state ceasing the estates of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), for the crimes he has allegedly committed is not good enough.



According to Blakk Rasta, the right punishment for the deeds Sir John has committed against Ghana will be exhuming his body for him to be buried in another country because he does not deserve to be buried in Ghana.



Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the musician added that Sir John should be treated like the former Belgian leader of DR Congo whose corpse was left on the street and hooted in Belgium for the crimes he committed in Congo.



“This man called Sir John … oh Jesus Christ! They said they have frozen his account. At the end of the day, we have seen people with frozen accounts who went back door and scooped everything in the account, so this is nothing we are watching them.

"Historically in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a Belgium king sent a man to Congo and the country after him. This man brutalised the people... he sent people for rubber and if they go and fail to bring something back, he will cut off their hand... that is what this man was doing. At the end of the day after his death, when they took him to Belgium to bury him people were hooting at his dead body. They left the dead body on the street because people were hooting at him for his behaviour in Africa which was a disgrace to Belgium,” he said in Twi.



“Sir John's dead body by now should have been exhumed and put on the streets for Ghanaians to come and hoot at him. He doesn't deserve to be buried in this country where this man has shown so much wickedness. The dead body has to be exhumed,” he added.



Blakk Rasta made these comments after the Office of the Special Prosecutor froze all assets of Sir John in line with its investigations into the acquisition of state lands, including the Achimota Forest land, and properties that were contained in his Will.







