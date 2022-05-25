Sir John land saga: Does your directive supersede courts? – Kobby Mensah to Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Dr. Kobby Mensah, a lecturer at the University of Ghana has pointed out what he describes as propaganda in the communications of Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.



His position is in relation to the May 24, 2022 document in which the Minister addresses concerns about ownership of some lands by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John, the one-time CEO of Forestry Commission.

In the said release, the Minister noted that the Last Will of Sir John was the subject of litigation and that there was no record of his ownership of lands at the Achimota Forest enclave and a Ramsar site at Sakumono.



The release continued: “That said, given the totality of the circumstances of the said allegations, I, as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, have directed the Lands and Forestry Commissions to deem any ownership of lands, both, in the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar Site by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie as void and are to take the appropriate actions accordingly,” the statement said.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the bequeathing of the aforesaid lands, if established, will not pass any interest/title to the named beneficiaries in the alleged will. These lands, the subject matter of the alleged will, shall remain public lands, whether or not it falls within the de- gazetted lands pursuant to EI 144,” the statement added.



Kobby Mensah reacts

Using his Twitter handle to raise concerns about the Minister's directive, the UG don asked if the Minister's directives were superior to orders of the court.



"Another Propaganda: Wow! The point here is that the Minister makes reference to a court action but proceeds to say that he’s directed the ministry to deem such ownership, if exists, as void.



"Questions: what about the WILL being contested in court? Does the Minister’s directive take precedence over that of the courts?



"Is a Minister’s directive sufficient enough to reverse a ‘legally’ sanctioned purchase agreement, or it may require a legal process to do so?" he quizzed.

Does the Minister’s directive takes precedence over that of the courts?



Sir John's Last Will and Testament have dominated media discussions since its contents were released over the weekend, showing that he had bequeathed lands located in the Achimota Forest enclave to some beneficiaries.

The outrage also stems from the fact that the disclosures come barely a week after the government issued Executive Instrument 144, declassifying portions of the Forest Reserve.



Government said it was releasing portions of the peripherals of the forest to its custodial owners, the Owoo family of Accra.



Sir John, who also served as a one-time CEO of the Forestry Commission, died two years ago of Coronavirus.



His one-time aide, Charles Owusu has lamented how the deceased is being dragged even in death. According to him, the truth will come out after the Ministry completes its investigations into the matter.