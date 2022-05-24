Sir John lands saga: Leaders of Ga State must rise up and speak – Sam George

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Samuel Nartey George has called on major stakeholders of the Ga State to speak out about recent issues surrounding land acquisition in the Achimota Forest reserve.



According to Sam George, he would be disappointed if by close of this week, no leader within the Ga State has spoken.



“How many of them can own 1sqm of land in Sakra Woonoo?” he asked in reference to ownership of prime land in the capital by former Forestry Commission CEO, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John.

Sam George tasked among others, the Regional House of Chiefs, the Ga Mantse, Wulomei and youth associations to speak out.



“Our Elders must show why the pubic hair cannot teach the hair on the head the lessons of life in this case. Arise and show that the real interests of the Ga State mean something to you!” his post added.



Sir John’s Will dominates media reportage



Sir John's Last Will and Testament has dominated media discussions since it contents were released over the weekend, showing that he had bequeathed lands located in the Achimota Forest enclave to some beneficiaries.



The outrage also stems from the fact that it come barely a week after government's Executive Instrument 144, declassifying portions of the Forest reserve also became topical.

Government said it was releasing portions of the peripherals of the forest to its custodial owners, the Owoo family of Accra.



Sir John, who also served as a one-time CEO of the Forestry Commission, died two years ago of Coronavirus.



His one-time aide, Charles Owusu has lamented how the deceased is being dragged even in death. According to him, the truth will come out after the Ministry completes its investigations into the matter.



Read Sam George’s full post:



Ablekuma, aba kuma wò!