Sir John’s Achimota Lands won’t be given to beneficiaries – Jinapor

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, says the Achimota Lands mentioned in the last Will of the late Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, will not be given to the beneficiaries.

“I, as Minister for Lands & Natural Resources, have directed the Lands and Forestry Commission to deem any ownership of lands, both in the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar Site by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie as void,” the Minister said in a statement Tuesday.



The Minister also said the lands will continue to be the property of the state despite the fact that the Will is being contested in court.



The Minister also reiterated details of the land acquisition cannot be found in the Lands Commission.



“Further checks at the Lands and the Forestry Commissions, the repositories of the records of the lands in question, show no record of ownership of Lands at, the Achimota Forest or the Sakumono Ramsar Site, by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie,” the statement said.

The Ministry had earlier said it took a serious view of the reports that the former.



“The Ministry takes a very serious view of the allegations and has requested all documents relating to the lands in question, as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims. Considering that the issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, it is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him to take appropriate action, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims,” portions of the statement by the Ministry said.



The alleged Will has provoked anger among some Ghanaians.