'Sir John’s Will not a confidential document' – Obiri Boahene

Nana Obiri Boahen, NPP Deputy General Secretary

The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene, says the Will of the late Sir John is not a confidential document.

Until his demise, Sir John was the CEO of the Forestry Commission.



The Will of the late Sir John which went viral on Monday May 23rd 2022 revealed that the NPP guru who died in July 2020 allegedly owned some lands in the Achimota Forest and had bequeathed the said lands.



In the alleged Will sighted by Atinkaonline.com, Sir John named his children and some individuals related to him as the ones the lands should be given to forever.



The will also stated that he owned land at the Ramsar area in Sakumono in Accra.



Critics have expressed disappointment in the Will that have been leaked online.



Reacting to the issue in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Nana Obiri Boahene stated that a Will loses its confidentiality when an application for probity is filed in court

“ It’s a certified true copy and it’s not a confidential document. I don’t know why people are saying it is bad for the Will of Sir John to be seen by others,” Obiri Boahene told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



After the Will went viral, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources stated that it will investigate the said lands in the list.



The Ministry of Lands and Resources announced that government has taken over the Achimota lands bequeathed to the family of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.



In a latest development, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has revealed that the repositories of the records of the land in question show no record of ownership of the lands both in Achimota Forest and Sakumono Ramsar site.



“The said land, given the totality of the circumstance of the said allegation, I as Minister for Lands and resources, have directed the lands commission to deem any ownership of lands both in Achimota and Sakumono Ramsar site by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie as void and are to take the appropriate actions accordingly,” the statement from the Ministry said.