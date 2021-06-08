Sir John’s funeral: Blame organizers, not Akufo-Addo over breach of coronavirus protocols - Patrick Boakye Yiadom

Vice Chairman of the Health Committee and MP for Obuasi East, Patrick Boakye Yiadom

The Vice Chairman of the Health Committee and MP for Obuasi East, Patrick Boakye Yiadom, says the flouting of covid-19 protocols at the funeral of the late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, was due to negligence on the part of the organizers.

Viral videos of complete breach of protocols at the funeral has angered many Ghanaians.



The funeral had high-profiled state authorities including President Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief Justice, the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, and other ministers of state in attendance.



The number of people seen at the funeral were also far more than the expected 100 directed by the government as part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.



The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is demanding that law enforcement agencies investigate and deal with the organisers of the funeral of former Forestry Commission boss, Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie, aka Sir John.

Speaking in an interview with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, host of Atinka AM Drive, Dr. Yiadom condemned the act but indicated that, President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia together with other government officials who attended the funeral were in masks.



“I was there myself and I can confidently tell you that, President Akufo Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and other dignitaries who attended the funeral were in masks and had their hands washed and sanitized “he stressed.



He said Sir John was not given a State Burial and so President Akufo-Addo can’t be blamed for the lawlessness that took place at the funeral.