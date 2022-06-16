Sir John was my good friend but I didn't know about all his properties - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said that he is not privy to how his late friend, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), acquired the wealth stated in his Will.



Speaking in an Angel TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Nketia said that although he was a bit surprised by the quantum of wealth in the said Will, no one should judge his friend until the investigation being conducted by the Special Prosecutor (SP) into his estate is completed.



“I read the report on the Will and I was a bit worried because I have no reason to suspect that within this short period, he has acquired that much wealth. I don’t know how he acquired this much wealth, … now the Special Prosecutor is looking into it, if he finds out that Sir John stole the nation’s resources, we will all condemn him.

“… I do not know how he got his wealth; our friendship was political; I don’t know anything about his properties… he came out to say clearly that I help him with blocks for the construction of one of his buildings which created some confusion in his party,” he said in Twi.



A Will and some documents allegedly belonging to Sir John, which were leaked on social media, showed that he acquired a lot of properties including some portions of the Achimota Forest land.



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Abyebeng, has commenced investigations into the estate of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.



In a statement issued on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) said that the invention was necessitated by the allegations of corruption that emerged following the release of the purported Will of Sir John.



