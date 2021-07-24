Sissala West MP allegedly attacked by unknown assailants

Member of Parliament for Sissala West Constituency in the Upper West Region, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, was on Friday night attacked by some unknown gunmen, 3news.com is gathering.
The 36-year-old lawmaker was attacked on the Jeffisi-Bullu road, multiple reports say.
He was attacked together with “his team” while returning from a funeral, 3news.com gathers.
They are, however, safe, the reports say.
Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM from his safety location, Mr Sukparu narrated how the assailants, numbering about five opened fire at his vehicle.
“My bodyguard returned fire and I saw one of them falling down. But the driver sped off, so we could not stop to know what happened to him.”