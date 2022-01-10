Sissala West MP presents equipment to health facilities in the district

Mohammed Adams Sukparu is MP for Sissala West

Source: GNA

Mohammed Adams Sukparu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sissala West Constituency, has presented health equipment to the Sissala West District hospital, the Fielmuo Health Centre, and other health facilities in the district.

The Sissala West district hospital received a blood bank refrigerator, four packs of EDTA, packs of jeltubes, Giemsa solution bottle, packs of urine strips, six pieces of transmission set and a pipette.



The rest were ten packs of slides, HB strips, blood bag, emission oil bottles, glucometer strips, five wheelchairs, three packs of HBS AG test strip, 16 lanset packs, a pack of tourniquet, two packs of pipette tips, a pack of urine containers and 200 pieces cover slides, among others.



During a short ceremony at Gwollu to present the items the MP said the support was in response to a report of the health equipment challenge confronting the health facilities presented to him by the health directorate.



"I think sometime back it was reported to me that, of which most of us are also aware, the numerous challenges facing the centre but admittedly we cannot use a day to address all the challenges.



“But based on a report I received and a matter of priority I had to quickly mobilize funds to procure these items and I am here to respond to some of them," Mr. Sukparu said.



He urged the government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and benevolent individuals to help raise the status of the facility to a befitting district hospital.

The MP also donated a delivery bed and 2 pushers to Fielmua Health Centre and assured the staff of the facility of his continuous support to enable them to deliver quality health care to the people.



Mr. Alidu Fuo, the Acting DDNS, expressed gratitude to the MP for the support but urged him to continue to render such supports to the health sector to help address the challenges confronting them.



Mr. Fuo also assured the MP of maintaining the equipment to prolong their lifespan and to enable the people to derive the maximum benefit from them.



Mr. Bernard Oduro, in charge of the Fielimuo Health Centre, said it had always been a challenge to them anytime a pregnant woman came to the facility to deliver.



The MP also made a similar donation of delivery beds to the Desima and Duwie Community Health and Planning Services (CHPS) compounds.