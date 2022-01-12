Sissala West MP presents medical equipment to Gwollu district hospital and Fielmua health center

Mohammed Adams Sukparu, Sissala West Member of Parliament

Source: Dimah Araphat, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for the Sissala West constituency, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu has, on January 7, 2022 presented miscellaneous health equipment to both the Gwollu district hospital and Fielmua health center.

The equipment presented to the Gwollu district hospital included a blood bank refrigerator, 4 packs of EDTA, gel tubes, 4 packs, Giemsa solution, 1 bottle, 2 packs of mrine strips, 6 pieces of transmission set, 1 pipette, slides, 10 packs, HB strips - 20 packs, 1 blood bag, emission oil 2 bottles, glucometer strips 1 pack, syphilis 3 packs, HBS AG test strip 3 packs, lanset 16 packs, tourniquet - 1 pack, pipette tips - 2 packs, mrine containers - 1 pack, cover slides - 200 pieces and wheelchairs - 5.



During a short ceremony to present some of the items to the Gwollu district hospital, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu said the presentation was in response to a report on the health equipment deficit confronting the health facilities presented to him by the health directorate.



"I think sometime back it was reported to me and most of us are also aware of the numerous challenges facing the center but admittedly, we cannot use a day to address all the challenges. But based on a report I received and as a matter of priority I had to quickly mobilize funds to procure these items and I am here to respond to some of them", he said.



The MP however lamented about the state of the Gwollu district hospital and said "this facility is not even fit to be called a polyclinic".



He has however urged the government, Non-Governmental Organizations(NGOs) and private individuals to support the center to raise its status as a befitting district hospital.





Meanwhile, receiving the items, the acting DDNS, Mr. Alidu Fuo has expressed his gratitude to the MP, and urged him to continue to support the health sector to address the challenges confronting them.



Mr. Alidu Fuo also assured the MP of good maintenance culture to keep the items for longer use.



Meanwhile, speaking during a presentation of a delivery bed and 2 pushers to Fielmua health center, he assured the Chief of the area and staff of the facility of his continuous support to deliver quality health care to the people.



In an interview with the Chief, Kuoro Kulo Danikung said that the gesture was a big relief to him and his people, and has expressed his gratitude to the MP.



Also, in charge of the facility, Mr. Bernard Oduro said it was always challenging anytime a woman in labor was brought to the center for delivery.



The MP has also, on January 4, 2022 made similar presentations of delivery beds at the Dasima and Duwie CHIPS compounds to particularly assist women when they are giving birth at the health centers.