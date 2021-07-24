Sissala West MP survives alleged gun attack

MP for Sissala West in the Upper West Region, Mohammed Adama Sukparu

Unidentified gunmen, on Friday night, attacked opposition MP for Sissala West in the Upper West Region, Mohammed Adama Sukparu, local media reported.

The incident occured at about 7:50 pm when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker was returning from a funeral he attended at Jefisi, reported CNR.



“It happened in my Constituency between Jeffisi and Bullu in the Upper West Region,” Mr Sukparu told dailymailgh. com.



”…all of a sudden some armed men, numbering about five stopped us and started firing into my car,” he is quoted to have said in another interview by Accra-based Citi FM.

“My bodyguard returned fire and I saw one of them falling down. But the driver sped off, so we could not stop to know what happened to him.”



Mr Sukparu says all the other occupants of his vehicle escaped unhurt.



He told dailymailgh.com that he subsequently reported the incident to the District Police Command.