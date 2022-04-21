0
Menu
News

Sissala West: Two busted for attacking NPP Nasara Coordinator

62782989 Ghana Police Service

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the butchering of a Nasara Coordinator of the governing New Patriotic Party in Sissala West.

Mr Iddrisu Wailaka, according to sources, is battling for his life at the Upper West Regional Hospital after he was allegedly attacked by machete-wielding thugs believed to be members of the NPP on Monday, 18 April 2022.

The attackers accused him of burying a talisman as part of his juju efforts to turn the outcome of the upcoming NPP constituency executive elections around to benefit his favourite candidates.

The victim was beaten and dragged to the palace of the paramount chief of the Gwollu Traditional Area, Kuoro Buktie Liman, who released him for treatment at the Gwolllu Hospital.

He was referred to the Upper West Regional Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off