Sissalas plead with government to extend development to their area

The Concerned Sissala Movement speaking at a press conference

Source: GNA

The Concerned Sissala Movement (CSM), a group in the Sissala area, has appealed to the government to ensure equitable distribution of the national cake to include people from the Sissala enclave of the Upper West Region.

They claim that there is lopsided development in the Upper West Region with the Sissala areas being the worse neglected especially with road networks, education, and health infrastructure, which the government must pay more attention to to reverse the situation.



The group made the appeal at Hamile in the Lambussie district at a press conference to demand their fair share of the national cake to promote businesses and to fight poverty in the area.



“Our bad roads, which serve as death traps to road users still pose a lot of danger to the people and we are calling on the government to give urgent attention to the major roads around the Sissala lands especially district capitals of Tumu, Gwolu, Funsi and the Lambussie town roads,” they said.



Mr. Sylvester Boyuo, the Convener of the press conference who read the statement said the Hamile town roads had also been awarded on contract to be tarred but had still not been attended to and appealed to the government and the relevant authorities responsible to urgently work on the roads to pave way for development to attract investments into the area.





The group commended the government for adding the Lambussie district to benefit from the Agenda 111 hospital projects and pleaded for the commencement of the project so as not to remain a nine-day wonder.



The group also appealed to the government to appoint officials to work in the newly built and furnished NHIA office, which had been under lock for a long time though it had been equipped with computers and motorbikes.