Sit down as matured people and talk peace - Sam Korankye Ankrah chides parliament

Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah is the founder of the Royalhouse Chapel International

Parliament was in chaos

Majority approved 2022 budget under controversial circumstances



Joseph Osei-Owusu was sit-in Speaker of Parliament



The founder and leader of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Apostle-General Sam Korankye Ankrah, has chided Members of Parliament for their actions in the last week, which has led to chaos and a lot of controversies.



Speaking during his Sunday, December 5, 2021, Service in Accra, the veteran preacher explained that there is a divine explanation for why this current parliament is split in the middle, adding that it is a test from God.



“It is not for nothing that we gave you in parliament 137 and 137. God for the first time, wants to see that our nation is governed by non-partisanship. We want you to govern this country led by the spirit of nationalism; the spirit of love and uniting this nation and that is why we gave you this 137-137, and we believe in your maturity,” he said.



Sam Korankye Ankrah added that it is continuously getting worrying that as Members of Parliament, they have not found a way to work with each other yet, for the progress of peace.

He, therefore, called on them to begin to exercise their maturity and stop threatening the future of this country.



“Can you sit down please as matured people and talk peace for the good of this nation because our children are listening and they are watching you, parliament? I’m speaking on authority by God’s word that we don’t like the accusations and the counter-accusations and the undermining(s) and the insults and all the things that are happening there,” he said.



Parliament, in the last few weeks, has been considering the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government, leading to some controversies.



On Friday, November 26, 2021, the House came to a historic point when the budget was rejected, moments after the Majority MPs in the House, staged a walk out.



During its next sitting on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, it was the turn of the Minority as the Majority, with one of its members in the seat of the Speaker, overturned Friday’s rejection of the budget decision, going further to adopt and accept the budget.



The Majority insisted that they formed a quorum after the sit-in Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, counted himself as the 138th MP in the House, although he did not take a vote on the decision.



On December 1, 2021, with a full House this time, the Minority sought an overturn of the previous day’s decision, making arguments from the constitution but they were fiercely countered by the Majority, who were making their own arguments to support their decision.



Soon enough, the House was thrown into near fisticuffs after Joseph Osei-Owusu rejected the Minority’s application, stating that as a Deputy Speaker, he was not the Speaker and subsequently adjourned sitting under very tense circumstances in the House.



