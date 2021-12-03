Sit-in Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu's last words before parliament erupted into chaos

Joseph Osei-Owusu is the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Minority MPs try to overturn budget approval

Joseph Osei-Owusu counts himself as 138th MP



Tempers high in parliament



On the subject of the negative popularity that has characterized the Parliament of Ghana in the last week or two, the most infamous person may just be the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu.



Being the sit-in Speaker of Parliament this week when the minority controversially rejected the 2022 Budget and majority overturned the decision and further approved same, a lot was on his shoulders.



The Bekwai Member of Parliament, on November 30, when the budget was approved, counted himself as the 138th MP in the House, making it possible for a quorum to be formed in the House, leading to the approval of the earlier rejected budget.

With tempers rising on the back of arguments and counter-arguments from both the minority and the majority sides of the House, all eyes were on Joseph Osei-Owusu, expecting that his leadership on the day would settle things.



That didn’t seem to have happened but what were his last words before he adjourned sitting for an hour?



Here are those last words spoken by the sit-in Speaker of Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, before things flew out of the window:



“Article 104, it says: Voting in Parliament, it is should be differentiated from 102 which says: Quorum in Parliament. 102 says ‘Quorum in Parliament,’ 104 says ‘Voting in Parliament,’ and that is the interpretation given by the Rt. Honourable Doe Adjaho.



“So, the clear distinction has been set out and it is on record in this House. Then, when members argue that otherwise provided in the constitution, it is clear that it is provided for in Article 2912, where it is required that a decision be made two-thirds of members. It doesn’t mean we should go through a quorum for…

“So, Honourable members, let me state on record that I am a Member of Parliament, I was counted to make the quorum and I make the quorum but I did not vote while presiding, therefore the application; the request is refused,” he said.











