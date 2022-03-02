Sit up, conditions are rife for coup in Ghana – Atuguba tells Nat’l Security Minister

Professor Raymond Atuguba

Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Professor Raymond Atuguba has indicated that Ghana is currently a fertile place for coup due to the bad economic conditions.

He has asked the government to acknowledge the economic mess and try to deal with it.



“We do not want coup in this country but if we do not act quickly we may have one in our hands. There is one thing to do now, prevent coup in Ghana since the climate and the environment, national and immediate international, are conducive for one. We must compel the government to acknowledge the current economic mess, they mostly, and previous governments, to a larger extent.

“Ghana’s economic problems started before Covid-19. On balance, Covid-19 was a good thing for Africa and Ghana.” he said at a forum held by Solidare Ghana Monday February 28.