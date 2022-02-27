Six allegations Ken Agyapong has leveled against Adwoa Safo

Kennedy Agyapong and Sarah Adwoa Safo

Kennedy Agyapong wants Adwoa Safo out of Parliament

Assin Central MP accuses colleague of sabotaging government



Adwoa Safo yet to report to Parliament in 2022



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has in recent times seriously censured colleague MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



His gripe like that of other NPP MPs is over Adwoa Safo’s continued absence from the House, a situation that is adversely affecting the conduct of government business.



In a series of interviews, on Oman FM which he owns, on the state broadcaster, GTV’s Breakfast show, and on an Accra-based privately owned media Asaase Radio, he has peddled a number of allegations and in some instances repeated them.

GhanaWeb looks at six such allegations Agyapong has fired at Adwoa Safo



Private jet trip to return from America



Kennedy Agyapong reiterated in the Asaase radio interview that Adwoa Safo had purposefully been flown back to Ghana from the United States aboard a private jet to join her colleagues to vote on crucial government business in Parliament.



(Mis) treatment of Chief of Staff



Ken alleged that upon Adwoa Safo’s return to the country, her return to Parliament became a new challenge necessitating the Chief of Staff taking a motorcade to her house to ostensibly persuade her.

He claimed that the Chief of Staff was left behind the gate at the MP’s home for over 30 minutes, when she was allowed in, she spent another 35 minutes in the living room, she was eventually told she couldn’t meet the MP who was sick.



Demand for Afenyo-Markin to be ousted and she be named his replacement



“Adwoa now is saying that before she comes… you have to remove Afenyo-Markin as Deputy Majority Leader, announce it that Afenyo-Markin has been removed, then she will take a plane and come.”



Allied to that, she has threatened that unless she has her way, the E-Levy will not be passed and Ghana will go to the IMF.



120,000 deposited into her account

Agyapong in the interview with Asaase radio, claimed he was given an amount of 120,000 (denomination not known) which he paid to the bank account of the MP, citing her PA as a witness.



“I have vowed not to insult like I will blast her today. Adwoa Safo, Chief of Staff called me, I went there and [she] said now this is what she is saying, I swear [on] my mother’s grave, Chief of Staff gave me 120,000 to deposit in Adwoa Safo’s bank account.



“I put the money there, I deposited it in her Fidelity bank account, you can ask her PA if what I am saying is not the truth. I deposited the money there. Now, because of how she is behaving we are in opposition.”



Request for private jet to fly back



Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong further alleged, had demanded a private jet for her journey back to the United States after she had agreed to come back to help with the passage of the E-Levy.

Used their kids to force him to help her in 2020 NPP primaries



In an interview on state broadcaster GTV, Kennedy Agyapong mentioned that, he partly contributed to the victory of Adwoa Safo in the parliamentary primaries by campaigning for her.



He, however, stated that he was now at the receiving end of insults following the current impasse involving Adwoa Safo, for her long absence from Parliament.



"Get it straight. People are insulting me because I went there to campaign for her. And Mike Ocquaye, the [former] Speaker, a man that I respect very well, [I campaigned against his son] because Adwoa used my kids.



"The kids were calling ‘Daddy please you have to support mummy and do this [etc]’ and now everybody is insulting me for doing that. But I have not regretted it because she is very responsible when it comes to the kids,” he detailed.