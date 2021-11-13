Six arrested for stealing late Kofi Adda’s fowls

The suspects sold some of the fowls and grilled the remaining for their consumption

• Kofi Adda died in October

• His poultry farm was broken into by thieves a few days after his death



• Six arrested suspects include employees of the farm



Police have arrested some six persons in connection with a theft incident at a poultry farm belonging to the late former Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda.



Joseph Kofi Adda passed away in the early hours of Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Legon Hospital after he had returned from his Constituency – Navrongo in the Upper East Region.



Reports following his demise indicate some thieves broke into his poultry farm at Novrongo and made away with some of the fouls.

Latest related report filed by A1 Radio and sighted by GhanaWeb indicates six individuals including some employees at the farm have been arrested over the arrest.



The reports say the suspects after breaking into the farm and making away with fowls decided to sell some on the market while the remaining were grilled and consumed to their pleasure.



“The one who confirmed the incident to me said some of the people they have arrested are people who are working in the poultry farm. I am told they broke into the farm and stole fowls and they were selling some of them to people whiles roasting and grilling some and enjoying so people hinted the police they were arrested,” the Navrongo Central Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Moses Amoah is stated by the report to have said.



According to the party executive, it is sadder that the individuals behind the act were persons employed by the late Navrongo Member of Parliament.



“I find it difficult to understand why. The person employed you to work at his farm, and the person just lost his life less than one month in a very sad manner, the person has not been laid to rest and you have that heart to go back to that same farm to steal. It is so unexplainable I don’t even know what came over them,” he lamented.