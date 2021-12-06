Six arrested over illegal AK 47 transaction

One of the suspects arrested by police

The Police on Friday, December 3, 2021 arrested six suspects for their involvement in an illegal AK 47 transaction.

The first suspect, Alhassan Jamah, was arrested near Osino by the National Operations Directorate Highway patrol during a stop and search operation. An AK 47 rifle with 12 rounds of ammunition was found hidden in his travelling bag on board an Accra-Bawku bound Yotoun bus.



An intelligence-led operation later led to the arrest of five more suspects names, Bashiru Salifu, Kassim Aninga, Mohammed Asako, Salifu James and Ibrahim Mohammed for their involvement in the illegal transaction

All six suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigation.