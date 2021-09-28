Six dead after torrential rains in Ashanti region

Torrential rains in the Ashanti region on Monday left six persons dead

Torrential rains in the Ashanti region on Monday, September 27, 2021, have left six persons, including minors, dead.



This was confirmed by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO)’s regional Administrator, Nana Atakora Kodua, citinewsroom.com has reported.



The areas affected badly by the rains were Ahenema Kokoben, Sokoban, Daban, and Kromoase.

Already, the report added, NADMO has deployed its officers on a mission to search for persons who have gone missing after the heavy downpour.



“We have recorded six deaths, one happened involving a nine-year-old girl. At Ahenema Kokoben, the news we gathered was that while some vehicles were not able to cross the floodwater, there was a truck whose driver, out of insolence, decided to cross. Three men also decided to climb onto the truck.



“As the driver got into the middle of the floodwater, he realized that the running water was heavy, and it was pushing the vehicle out of motion. In the process, the three men got drowned. There was another casualty at Kumasi New Site involving a nine-year boy,” he said.



It will be recalled that in June this year, similar rains in the Ashanti region displaced traders at the Kejetia, Asafo, and Atasemanso markets, following which some of the traders embarked on a protest.