Six feared dead as articulator truck crashes kenkey sellers at Nsawam

The accident occurred on Monday morning

Truck carrying cement fails brake

3 kenkey sellers reported dead in Nsawam accident



Driver in Nsawam accident elopes from scene



About six persons are feared dead after a trailer loaded with cement run into pedestrians and food vendors around the Mobile area in the Nsawam township.



According to multiple reports, the truck which was descending a hill failed its brake and crashed into some taxis parked at a local lorry station in the area.



A report by Adomonline.com indicates that three of the deceased persons have been identified as Kenkey sellers who were hawking along the Accra Kumasi Road.

According to an eyewitness account, the truck crashed into a taxi and another vehicle belonging to a fresh juice factory, Blue Skies.



The truck driver in the accident which occurred on Monday, January 7, 2022, is said to have eloped from the scene with his current whereabouts unknown.



A team from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department have reported to the scene and are said to be working on evacuating the injured and directing traffic in the area.







